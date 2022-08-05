Two people feared drowned in Pong Lake
Two people are feared drowned in Pong Lake on the Beas River in Kangra district on Thursday. The district authorities with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched a search and rescue operation in the area.
The missing people are Raj Kumar, 45, a resident of Bhayal village and Nikka Ram, 32, of Nandpur Bhatoli. The local administration has engaged divers to trace them. Kangra superintendent of police Khushal Chand Sharma said three people had gone towards the lake on Wednesday evening, while one of them came back home two did not return.
“A search operation was launched in the morning, but still there is no trace of them as yet,” he said, appealing people to avoid venturing near water bodies in monsoon. Earlier this week, seven people from Banur town of Mohali in Punjab had drowned in Gobind Sagar Lake in Una district.
-
AAP extends support to Himachal farmers’ Aug 5 protest
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has extended support to the farmers' protest slated to be held outside the state secretariat in Shimla on Friday, and called upon the party workers to actively take part in it. All party workers will stand in support of our farmer brethren, AAP state president Surjeet Thakur said in a statement.
-
Gurugram: Locals say revised toll fee on Sohna elevated road ‘too high’
Commuters on the newly developed Sohna elevated road, which was opened to the public last month, will now have to shell out a higher toll fee as the National Highways Authority of India has increased the rates for different categories of vehicles from Thursday, said officials. According to the new rates, a single trip in a car will cost them ₹115 per trip, increased from the previous rate of ₹45.
-
Jammu soldier killed in Uttarakhand landslide cremated with full military honours
The mortal remains of 23-year-old rifleman Sukhjinder Singh, who was killed while evacuating an injured comrade from a landslide, were cremated with full military honours at his native village in Suchetgarh of RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Thursday. Central Army Commander Lt Gen Y Dimri and all ranks of the Surya Command saluted the undying spirit of Rifleman Sukhjinder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice.
-
Ludhiana residents startled as sonic boom rips through city
Two loud explosion-like sounds caused due to a sonic boom triggered panic among city residents on Thursday afternoon. While a loud thud was heard around 1.30pm, the second one was heard around 3.30pm across the city. Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma laid rest to speculations of an explosion and revealed that it was just a sonic boom. “We got it checked. It seemed to be just a sonic boom,” he said.
-
Punjab man held with ₹2 cr, 250g heroin, fleeing aide dies in freak mishap in Udhampur
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Punjab-based man with ₹2 crore cash and 250 grams of heroin in Udhampur district on Wednesday night. Jagtar's' Kashmir-based aide, who tried to flee, was killed in a road mishap. Mukhtiar Ahmed was identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed of Kupwara district. His accomplice, Jagtar Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was arrested.
