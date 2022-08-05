Two people feared drowned in Pong Lake

Two people are feared drowned in Pong Lake on the Beas River in Kangra district on Thursday. The district authorities with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have launched a search and rescue operation in the area.

The missing people are Raj Kumar, 45, a resident of Bhayal village and Nikka Ram, 32, of Nandpur Bhatoli. The local administration has engaged divers to trace them. Kangra superintendent of police Khushal Chand Sharma said three people had gone towards the lake on Wednesday evening, while one of them came back home two did not return.

“A search operation was launched in the morning, but still there is no trace of them as yet,” he said, appealing people to avoid venturing near water bodies in monsoon. Earlier this week, seven people from Banur town of Mohali in Punjab had drowned in Gobind Sagar Lake in Una district.