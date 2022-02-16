Bhopal's Global Skill Park to be renamed after Guru Ravidas: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the Global Skill Park in Bhopal will be renamed after Guru Ravidas.

On the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, the chief minister virtually attended the event organised at the Sant Ravidas Mandir in Bhopal.

"Sant Ravidas ji established the importance of labour and the spirit of equality. In Global Skill Park, youth will be self-dependent after getting training in various disciplines. There labour will be worshipped, thousands of youths will come to learn to work. In this institute, youths will be trained in those disciplines, which will give them immediate employment," Chouhan said.

During the event, the chief minister announced several big ticket schemes for the welfare of scheduled caste community. Here are the key promises:

> Grant up to ₹2 crore to the youths from Scheduled Caste community for self employment and skill development under the Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jati Vishesh Pariyojana Vitta Poshan Yojana

> Loans up to ₹1 lakh to MSMEs established by beneficiaries belonging to scheduled caste community under Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Aarthik Kalyan Yojana

> Food to the poor through Deen Dayal Rasoi to be expanded across the state

>Sant Ravidas Swa-rozgar Yojana, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Aarthik Kalyan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jati Vishesh Pariyojana Vitta Poshan Yojana to provide employment to the youths

> Sant Ravidas community buildings to be constructed in scheduled caste dominated areas of every district

> Loan assistance of ₹1 lakh-50 lakh to youths from Scheduled caste community for setting up manufacturing unit

> Loans from ₹1 lakh to 25 lakh for service sector and retail trade

Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' push.

प्रभु जी तुम चंदन हम पानी,जाकी अंग-अंग बास समानी

प्रभु जी तुम घन बन हम मोरा,जैसे चितवत चंद चकोरा

प्रभु जी तुम दीपक हम बाती,जाकी जोति बरै दिन राती

प्रभु जी तुम स्वामी हम दासा,ऐसी भक्ति करै रैदासा।



संत रविदास जी की जयंती पर उनके चरणों में प्रणाम व सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं: CM pic.twitter.com/tHXtJdlqgP — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) February 16, 2022

"With the inspiration of Sant Ji, our successful Prime Minister Shri Modi is working for the welfare of all sections. In this sequence, special initiatives have been taken to provide employment to the scheduled caste youths in the state," the chief minister said.

Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Castes Welfare Minister Sushri Meena Singh said ,"The Chief Minister is always conscious of protecting the interests of the scheduled classes and is fully committed for the betterment of the scheduled classes."

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary said,"This time the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas ji was celebrated at the district headquarters and also at the panchayat level. Even in rural areas, the jayanti of Sant Ravidas ji was celebrated with great enthusiasm."