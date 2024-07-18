Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024
Jul 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 18, 2024, is 30.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.1 °C and 32.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.13 °C and 31.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.1 °C and 32.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.13 °C and 31.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.1 °C and 32.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 19, 2024
|29.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|31.15 °C
|Very heavy rain
|July 21, 2024
|29.71 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 22, 2024
|24.27 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 23, 2024
|23.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|22.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|23.67 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.8 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.55 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|28.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|25.51 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.35 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|36.74 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy