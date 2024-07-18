 Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 18, 2024, is 30.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.1 °C and 32.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.13 °C and 31.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.1 °C and 32.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 19, 2024 29.65 °C Moderate rain
July 20, 2024 31.15 °C Very heavy rain
July 21, 2024 29.71 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 22, 2024 24.27 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 23, 2024 23.61 °C Moderate rain
July 24, 2024 22.98 °C Moderate rain
July 25, 2024 23.67 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain
Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain
Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

