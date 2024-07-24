Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.83 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 25, 2024 23.86 °C Heavy intensity rain July 26, 2024 23.89 °C Light rain July 27, 2024 28.63 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 29.09 °C Light rain July 29, 2024 24.31 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 25.97 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 23.39 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.35 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.73 °C Light rain Chennai 33.05 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.71 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.61 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.73 °C Light rain Delhi 38.14 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 24, 2024, is 26.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.83 °C and 26.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.06 °C and 26.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 96%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

