Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.85 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 29, 2024, is 25.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.85 °C and 25.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 96% and the wind speed is 96 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 25.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 30, 2024
|24.51 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|25.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|23.76 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 2, 2024
|23.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|23.44 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|24.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 5, 2024
|24.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.4 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.88 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.28 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.05 °C
|Broken clouds
