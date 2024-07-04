Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.11 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024
Jul 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 4, 2024, is 26.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.11 °C and 30.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.88 °C and 27.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 17.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 5, 2024
|26.52 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 6, 2024
|28.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|28.26 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|29.03 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|27.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 10, 2024
|24.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 11, 2024
|24.55 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.06 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.02 °C
|Light rain
