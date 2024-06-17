Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 35.81 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 34.32 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 32.37 °C Broken clouds June 21, 2024 35.21 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 35.75 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 36.69 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 28.41 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.53 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.52 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.81 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 42.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 17, 2024, is 34.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.1 °C and 38.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.17 °C and 38.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.With temperatures ranging between 28.1 °C and 38.75 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 66.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

