Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.66 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 27, 2024, is 33.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 35.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.13 °C and 35.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.66 °C and 35.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 28, 2024 34.47 °C Moderate rain
June 29, 2024 25.95 °C Moderate rain
June 30, 2024 28.35 °C Moderate rain
July 1, 2024 22.84 °C Moderate rain
July 2, 2024 23.78 °C Light rain
July 3, 2024 26.69 °C Moderate rain
July 4, 2024 29.04 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.02 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 35.16 °C Light rain
Delhi 31.48 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bhopal weather update on June 27, 2024

Thursday, June 27, 2024
