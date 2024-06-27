Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.66 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 27, 2024, is 33.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 35.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.13 °C and 35.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.66 °C and 35.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 28, 2024
|34.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|25.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|28.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|22.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|23.78 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|26.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|29.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.75 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.16 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|31.48 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
