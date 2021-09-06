Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhopal-based farmer grows red ladyfinger in his garden
Bhopal-based farmer grows red ladyfinger in his garden


Bhopal
SEP 06, 2021
As per Rajput, no harmful pesticides were used during the cultivation of red ladyfinger.(ANI Photo)

Misrilal Rajput, a farmer from the Khajuri Kalan area in the Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh, is growing red okra (ladyfinger) in his garden.

While talking to ANI on Sunday, he highlighted the benefits of his variant of ladyfinger.

"The ladyfinger that I grow is red in colour instead of its usual green colour. It is more beneficial and nutritious than green ladyfinger. It is extremely beneficial for people who are facing heart and blood pressure issues, diabetes, high cholesterol," he said.

On the process of cultivation, he said, "I had purchased 1 kg seeds from an agricultural research institute in Varanasi. I sowed them in the first week of July. In around 40 days, it started growing."

As per Rajput, no harmful pesticides were used during the cultivation of red ladyfinger.

Rajput said that a minimum of 40-50 quintals and a maximum of 70-80 quintals could be grown on an acre of land.

Speaking on sales and price of his product, he said, "This ladyfinger is 5-7 times more expensive than ordinary ladyfingers. It is being sold from 75-80 to 300-400 per 250 gram/500 gram in some malls."

