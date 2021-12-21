Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Bill to recover public property damages from rioters to be tabled in MP assembly
bhopal news

Bill to recover public property damages from rioters to be tabled in MP assembly

The Bill was approved by the Madhya Pradesh cabinet last week in a meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(PTI)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 05:42 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh government will introduce a Bill in the State Assembly, which allows the recovery of damages to public and private properties during strikes, protests, communal riots, or any congregation of people, from perpetrators, informed the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

The Bill is likely to be tabled today or tomorrow during the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly that commenced today.

"The Bill that seeks to recover from protestors and rioters the damages caused to public properties during violent protests, strikes and communal riots, would be introduced in the Assembly either on December 21 or December 22," Mishra told ANI.

The Bill was approved by the Madhya Pradesh cabinet last week in a meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan where it gave its nod to the proposed draft of Madhya Pradesh Lok Evam Niji Sampati Ka Nuksan Nivaran Evam Nusksani Ki Vasuli (Redressal and Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties) Bill 2021.

The Bill is likely to be on the same lines as 'Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020'.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh narottam mishra
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP