Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / BJP, JD(U) men among 3 held for minor's rape
bhopal news

BJP, JD(U) men among 3 held for minor's rape

An FIR was registered against Manish Nayak, Dindori, BJP office in-charge, Dinesh Awadhiya, Janata Dal (United) Dindori district president and petrol pump owner Amit Soni under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 363 (abduction), 372 (selling minor for purpose of prostitution) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 05:54 AM IST
So far, six people have been arrested in the case.(HT Archives. Representative image)

Three people including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a Janata Dal (United) leader were arrested for raping a 17-year-old girl in Bhopal, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered against Manish Nayak, Dindori, BJP office in-charge, Dinesh Awadhiya, Janata Dal (United) Dindori district president and petrol pump owner Amit Soni under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 363 (abduction), 372 (selling minor for purpose of prostitution) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.

Bhopal south superintendent of police, Sai Krishna Hota, said, “On August 19, the girl, a resident of Haryana filed a complaint at Ashoka Garden police station that she met a woman in a bus. The woman brought her to Bhopal on the pretext of providing a job. Later, the woman tried to push her into the flesh trade. Three men raped her in a flat and in a hotel between August 13 and 19.”

The victim managed to escape on August 19 and narrated her ordeal to the police at Ashoka Garden police station in Bhopal, following which the accused were arrested, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava said. The girl had disappeared from her home in Palwal in Haryana last month and had somehow reached Bhopal, the official added.

RELATED STORIES

“During the investigation, the police identified three people with the help of CCTV footages and entry in a hotel register. The accused came to Bhopal from Dindori and raped the girl,” the SP said.

The SP said the three were arrested from Dindori by Bhopal police.

On August 20, the police arrested two women Parula Rathod and Seema, and a man Saif Khan. So far, six people have been arrested in the case. Police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the BJP has cancelled the primary membership of Nayak. BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said, “We can’t allow any indiscipline and criminal person as a member of the party. He was removed immediately from the party.”

Despite repeated attempts, no state JD(U) leaders could be reached for comment.

Opposition Congress attacked the BJP after the arrest of Nayak. The state Congress Committee spokesperson KK Mishra said, “This is the character of BJP and that’s why MP has became rape capital. The matter should be probed thoroughly as more BJP leaders were staying with Nayak in the hotel.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

13,000 excess deaths in Bhopal sinceCovid outbreak

88 oxygen generation plants operational in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

16-yr-old hacked to death, stalker held in MP: cops

Tribal man arrested for robbery dies in jail, villagers accuse police of torture
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP