BJP launches campaign to promote PM Modi’s Madhya Pradesh connection

The Bharatiya Janata Party central unit has launched the campaign ‘Modi Ke Man Mein Base MP and MP Ke Man Mein Modi’ to register as Vikas doot to gather support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and upcoming Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The campaign was launched by the national unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a focus on PM Modi and his connection with Madhya Pradesh state.

As many as 695,000 people have registered as Vikas Doots in less than a week, said a senior BJP leader. Anybody can register for it by writing their mobile number, name, constituency and age, he said.

The website has videos, ringtones and songs showing PM Modi’s connection with MP. It has news clips about the inauguration of the Mahakaal Lok corridor, mega textile park, roads, tape water scheme, housing scheme and tribal development.

The website also consists of short videos on how PM Modi has done work for “women empowerment, economic development, infrastructure, development, and culture”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhya Pradesh BJP social media convener Abhishek Sharma said, “The campaign was launched by the Centre and it is receiving good response.”

This campaign would also help the party in beating the anti-incumbency during the state Assembly election, said a senior party leader.

“All the big schemes launched by the BJP-led state government including Ladli Behna, Sambal, free ration, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Gareeb Kalyan Schemes are being promoted with the face of PM Modi,” he added.

“Earlier, it was decided to launch this campaign for Assembly elections, but it was not leaving the desired impact for the state leadership. Later, it was decided to launch for Lok Sabha election.”

In 2019, BJP won 28 seats, for 2024, the BJP is eying on winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats, said the BJP leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a rally in Indore, Union home minister Amit Shah urged the BJP workers to ensure a win on all 29 seats of Lok Sabha by registering a thumping win in this year’s Assembly election.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in or before November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON