Chlorine gas leak in Bhopal triggers panic; situation under control

At least 70 persons were shifted out of their homes as a precautionary measure after chlorine gas was leaked from a water filter plant in Idgah Hills in Bhopal on Wednesday night.

Ten persons including town inspector of Shah Jehanabad Saurabh Pandey were rushed to the hospital after they complained of irritation in the eyes and breathlessness.

The condition of all the affected persons is stable, said Avinash Lavaniya, district collector.

Initially, only three people were affected and later, the town inspector and a few police personnel complained of uneasiness.

Bhopal municipal corporation commissioner KVS Chaudhary said, “The gas was leaked from a cylinder at Water Filter Plant in Idgah Hills to stop it from spreading in the air. It was put in a drain. The residents of Mother India colony, who were living on the bank of the drain, got affected. Now, the situation is under control.”

Most of the affected persons returned to their respective homes on Thursday morning.

Police personnel continued to patrol the area on Wednesday night for the safety of the houses of those affected by the leak.