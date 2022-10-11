Third victim in Uran gas leak succumbs to injuries

Navi Mumbai With the death of technician Kundan Patil (42) yesterday, the toll in the Uran Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS) leakage went up to three. In fact, three people were injured in the leak took place on Sunday and by Tuesday, all three had died. Patil was the last one to succumbed to injuries.

Follwing the blast, junior engineer Vivek Dhumal (32) had died on the way to the hospital. Vishnu Patil (40) died on Monday.

According to Dr Sunil Keswani from National Burns Hospital, all three died due to damaged lungs. The lungs were damaged as a result of inhaling severe heat wave from the boilers.

Mahagenco spokesman, Mahesh Aphale said, “Currently, the plant is partially shut. Investigations are still going on to find the cause of the incident. Our team of experts visited the spot and find means to avoid similar accidents in future.”