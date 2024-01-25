Clash erupts after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue vandalised in MP’s Ujjain

Bhopal: A statue of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was found desecrated in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, police said. People pelted stones at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue (Twitter Photo)

The statue, police said, was installed on Wednesday night by the members of the Patidar community in Makdon village, who have been demanding it for a while. However, a section of scheduled caste (SC) members and workers of Bhim Army allegedly vandalised the statue on Thursday morning, said Nitesh Bhargava, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Ujjain.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to the people aware of the matter, while the Patidar community has been demanding a Sardar Patel statue, the Bhim Army wanted a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar to be installed at a public square.

Following the incident of vandalism, the two groups clashed on Thursday, police said

People pelted stones and used canes, many shops were vandalised, and vehicles were set on fire in the area, said police, adding that a sub-inspector, Lalchand Sharma, and some locals have been injured.

Following the incidents of the clash, heavy police force has been deployed in the area, ASP Bhargava said, adding that Makdon town inspector Bhim Singh Deora has been suspended.

Police are investigating the matter. Cases are being registered against the persons in connection with the incident, the ASP added.