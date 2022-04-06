Clear class 10 exams or will throw you out, MP man told son. He kills father: Police
BHOPAL: A 15-year-old boy allegedly killed his father with an axe in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district after the man, a shopkeeper, threatened to throw out his son if he didn’t do well in his class 10 exams, police said on Wednesday.
The teenager has been held for murder, said Rajeev Mishra, superintendent of police, Guna. Mishra added that the teenager burnt his fingers so that his fingerprints on the axe don’t match and tried to frame a neighbour.
Mishra said, “A 46-year-old medical shop owner was found dead on Saturday late night. The man’s son said his father was killed by a neighbour. The boy said the neighbour fought with his father over a drain and also threatened him with dire consequences.”
“Police detained the neighbour but in the investigation, it was found that the man was killed by a family member as the doors were locked from inside when the crime happened. Police interrogated the family members and suspected the role of his son because he was the one who saw the body first,” he added.
During interrogation, Mishra claimed the boy confessed.
“The boy said he killed his father because he threatened him that if he does not clear the class 10 exams, he will throw him out of the house. He was afraid of failing the exam…. He attacked his father with an axe when he was sleeping and later the boy burnt his fingers with a candle so that fingerprint on the axe didn’t match with his,” said the Guna police chief.
To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.
Police are also investigating if other family members also played a role in the conspiracy because the man’s wife and two daughters were present at home but insisted claimed they were not aware of the boy killing his father, police said.
