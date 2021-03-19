Covid-19: 1-day lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on March 21
The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It was also decided that all schools and colleges in these three cities will remain closed till March 31.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced a one-day lockdown in three cities - Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur - on March 21, news agency ANI reported.
