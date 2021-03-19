IND USA
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai on Friday.(PTI Photo)
Maharashtra records 25,681 new cases of Covid-19, Mumbai breaks 3,000-mark

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said lockdown is an option but he trusts people to follow the norms on their own.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:59 PM IST

Maharashtra, India's worst-affected state by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), recorded 25,681 new cases of the infection in the last 24 hours, which pushed the statewide tally to 24,22,021. The state also recorded 70 related fatalities in the said timespan which took the death toll to 53,208, according to heath department data.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai recorded 3,063 cases of the infection and 10 related fatalities which pushed the caseload to 3,55,914 and death toll to 11,569, respectively.

Also Watch: How India can avoid Lockdown 2.0


The number of active cases in the city is 20,140. Mumbai also saw 1,334 people recover from the infection, which took the total recoveries to 3,23,281.

The number of cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra have been rising rapidly, worrying the experts who say the state is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19. From the peak of the infection last year, the cases started declining late last year, but a resurgence in March 2021 has alarmed the Centre too.

In October 2020, Mumbai recorded 2,848 cases - its highest ever then - but in March this year, the record has been broken already. After recording 2,877 cases on Thursday, the city saw its 24-hour tally cross the 3,000-mark.

Maharashtra too recorded 25,833 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, its highest one-day spike since the pandemic began.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said lockdown is an option but he trusts people to follow the norms on their own. Talking to reporters in Nandurbar, Thackeray also appealed people to get vaccinated against the virus without fear.

The state government released fresh guidelines on Friday, imposing restrictions on gatherings and putting in place other curbs. As per the new guidelines, drama theatres and auditoriums in Maharashtra have been asked to operate only at 50 per cent capacity. Private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, have also been asked to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity.

