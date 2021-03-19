Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray sees ‘lockdown as an option’ amid Covid-19 spike

A day after Maharashtra witnessed the highest spike in daily Covid-19 cases, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that lockdown looks like an option that the state government might have to choose if people fail to follow the protocols in view of the pandemic.

"I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the Covid-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

Thackeray’s remarks came shortly after the state government issued fresh guidelines restricting private offices and drama halls, theatres and auditoriums to operate at 50% capacity. The heads of government offices have been asked to decide regarding the functionality of their respective workplaces.

Pointing to the situation when the pandemic was at its peak last year, Thackeray said that there was nothing to fight the virus with then. “Number of Covid-19 patients had increased in September 2020 as well. But today we have vaccine as a shield,” he said, adding that the priority now is to ensure that everyone is inoculated and urged people to come forward to take the vaccine.

On Thursday, Maharashtra logged a single-day spike of 25,833 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 2,396,340. The toll from the viral disease has gone up to 53,138. This is the sharpest one-day increase so far. On September 11, the state reported the previous highest single-day cases at 24,886.

Due to the surge in cases since February, several Maharashtra districts have already been placed under ‘partial’ lockdown. Amid the concernes raised by experts about the "beginning of the second wave" in the state, the Thackeray government has time and again warned the people of a lockdown and urged them to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

However, at a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Thackeray said that he is not in favour of lockdown but indicated that a strict lockdown might be imposed in some areas of the state as it is a 'majboori' (helplessness).

"Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," the chief minister warned hotels and restaurants last week.