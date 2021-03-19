Maharashtra imposes fresh curbs due to Covid-19 surge. Check new guidelines here

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Friday imposed fresh curbs to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission as cases continue to soar in the state. The new guidelines, which will remain in place till March 31, require private offices, auditoriums, and theatres in the state to operate at 50% capacity.

The state government again urged the people to follow Covid-19 protocols. Establishments have been asked to ensure social distancing and provide hand sanitisers at multiple convenient locations.

As of Thursday, Maharashtra reported a single-day spike of 25,833 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 2,396,340. The toll from the viral disease has gone up to 53,138.

Here are the fresh guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government:

--All drama theatres and auditoriums in the state can operate at 50% capacity and no entry will be allowed to those not wearing masks. The authorities need to ensure that temperature measuring devices are used to ensure no one with fever enters the premises.

--Hand sanitisers must be kept at various convenient locations, the government has ordered, adding that concerned establishments must ensure the presence of enough manpower to enforce wearing of masks and maintaining social distances by all visitors all the time.

--Drama halls and auditoriums are not allowed to be used for any religious, social, political or cultural gatherings.

--In case of violation of the order, the concerned drama theatres and auditoriums, shall have to remain closed for a period until the Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the central government. Violation shall also attract penalties.

--All private offices except related to health and other essential services to function at 50% capacity.

--In the case of government/semi-government offices, the head of the office to take a decision regarding the staff attendance ensuring adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

--According to the order, the manufacturing sector can function at full capacity. However, it is advised that the workforce be reduced to ensure adequate social distancing on the production floor, the state government said.

--For the purpose of maintaining social distancing, manufacturing units may be allowed to increase the working shifts as approved by the local authorities.

--The manufacturing sector can operate as long as no entry is allowed to those without masks, temperature checks are conducted, hand sanitizers are made available at several locations.

--If any manufacturing firm is found to be violating the norms, apart from being penalised it shall also be asked to remain closed till the pandemic ends.