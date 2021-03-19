IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE: China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
With the hike in daily coronavirus cases, many states have begun imposing strict measures to contain the spread.
With the hike in daily coronavirus cases, many states have begun imposing strict measures to contain the spread.(HT Photo/Ravindra Joshi)
Live

LIVE: China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

More than 121 million people worldwide have been affected by Covid-19 till date, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:43 AM IST

India on Thursday registered the highest spike in daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in more than 100 days as it reported more than 35,000 cases in 24 hours. The rise of 17,958 cases from Wednesday took the active cases tally to over 2.52 lakh or 2.20 per cent of the total positive cases, the Union health ministry's data showed.

With the hike in daily coronavirus cases, many states have begun imposing strict measures to contain the spread. Many districts in Maharashtra are under lockdown and night curfew. Punjab has extended night curfew in nine districts and Uttar Pradesh has also issued new guidelines for stricter surveillance of people coming from states with higher caseloads.

More than 121 million people worldwide have been affected by Covid-19 till date, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, with the death toll crossing 2.6 million. US President Joe Biden has said that this week the country will achieve its goal of administering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots. France has imposed a month-long lockdown in Paris due to the faltering vaccination programme and the spread of the contagious variant of the virus.


Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 19, 2021 08:43 AM IST

    Mumbai: Huge crowd at Dadar market amid rise in Covid-19 cases

  • MAR 19, 2021 08:17 AM IST

    Philippines approves Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

    The Philippines has approved Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday, reports Reuters.

  • MAR 19, 2021 07:49 AM IST

    No new Covid-19 case reported in Mizoram

    No new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours; case tally 4,445, reports ANI.

  • MAR 19, 2021 07:35 AM IST

    Mexico restricts nonessential travel to contain Covid-19 spread

    Mexico announced restrictions Thursday on nonessential travel across its southern border with Guatemala and Belize “to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” reports AP.

  • MAR 19, 2021 07:12 AM IST

    China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases

    China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on March 18, up from six cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday, reports Reuters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
e-paper
An intense Western Disturbance is likely to cause scattered to widespread rainfall. (ANI Photo)
An intense Western Disturbance is likely to cause scattered to widespread rainfall. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Rain likely in northwest India till March 24

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Rain likely in NW India till March 24, followed by spike in max temperature

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:13 AM IST
No Western Disturbance is expected between March 24 and 31, leading to a rise in maximum temperatures over northwest India and other parts of the country in the last week of March
READ FULL STORY
Close
Districts have been asked to take stringent measures against crowding. (REUTERS)
Districts have been asked to take stringent measures against crowding. (REUTERS)
india news

Maharashtra may reach 3 lakh active Covid cases by April: Govt | 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The state is aiming to inoculate 3 lakh people daily, as the number of active cases in the state is on the rise and will cross the 2 lakh-mark soon, given the positivity rate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the hike in daily coronavirus cases, many states have begun imposing strict measures to contain the spread.(HT Photo/Ravindra Joshi)
With the hike in daily coronavirus cases, many states have begun imposing strict measures to contain the spread.(HT Photo/Ravindra Joshi)
india news

LIVE: China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:43 AM IST
More than 121 million people worldwide have been affected by Covid-19 till date, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.
READ FULL STORY
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over the handling of the farmers agitation and the pandemic.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over the handling of the farmers agitation and the pandemic.(PTI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt for not paying tributes to farmers died during protest

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:10 AM IST
He used the hashtag '300DeathsAtProtest' to highlight that 300 farmers have so far lost their lives in the farmers' agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year. (File PTI Photo)
The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year. (File PTI Photo)
india news

Olive Ridley turtle mortality declines in Odisha this year: Official

PTI, Kendrapara
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Around 2,575 carcasses of Olive Ridleys have been counted in the current year so far, while 6,320 fatalities were reported in the 2019-20 nesting season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The projects at Tapovan Vishnugad (520 MW) on Dhauliganga river which was completely destroyed in the February 7 glacier breach (PTI)
The projects at Tapovan Vishnugad (520 MW) on Dhauliganga river which was completely destroyed in the February 7 glacier breach (PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand govt to allow completion of 7 hydel projects

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:53 AM IST
  • The decision has been taken by the ministries of environment, power and Jal Shakti, and will be communicated to the Supreme Court, which is hearing a matter on hydropower projects
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court was hearing the arguments filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media Private Limited. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
The court was hearing the arguments filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media Private Limited. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
india news

TRP Case: Probe agencies should act should act reasonably, says Bombay HC

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:48 AM IST
  • A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale also said that a probe in any case cannot “continue for years altogether” and that the “state and investigating officer should stop at one stage”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Deshmukh denied the claim made by leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis who said that CM Uddhav Thackeray recommended Vaze’s reinstatement in the police force. (HT File)
Anil Deshmukh denied the claim made by leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis who said that CM Uddhav Thackeray recommended Vaze’s reinstatement in the police force. (HT File)
india news

Mumbai top cop shunted to ensure fair probe: Minister

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:32 AM IST
  • “The transfer of Mumbai Police commissioner was to ensure the ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency and the state anti-terrorism squad is not hampered. The decision was taken collectively in the meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Anil Deshmukh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mondelez India said it was yet to receive any formal communication in this regard from the authorities.(REUTERS)
Mondelez India said it was yet to receive any formal communication in this regard from the authorities.(REUTERS)
india news

CBI raids in Haryana and Himachal on Mondelez Foods premises

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:24 AM IST
  • The central agency has filed a case against the company, its former executives and several government officials for alleged misrepresentation of facts to avail area-based tax exemption benefits worth around Rs.241 crore in Baddi town of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. (Keshav Singh/HT)
india news

Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:18 AM IST
  • What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” Amarinder Singh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Writing the judgment for the bench, justice Bhat handed out a checklist for the judges on what must be avoided during judicial proceedings and could never become part of an order. (HT archive)
Writing the judgment for the bench, justice Bhat handed out a checklist for the judges on what must be avoided during judicial proceedings and could never become part of an order. (HT archive)
india news

Patriarchal justice won't do: SC lays down the law

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:04 AM IST
  • The court issued a slew of directives, along with a checklist for judges, to eliminate social bias from entering judicial reasoning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, 917 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh . As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain. (PTI PHOTO.)
On Thursday, 917 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh . As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Madhya Pradesh bans movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:08 AM IST
In a review meeting held on Thursday evening, the MP chief minister instructed the transport department to stop the movement of all kinds of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra from March 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021. (HT PHOTO.)
Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Bihar assembly clears 5 bills, fake complaints to Lokayukta to invite penal action

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who was also in charge of the department, moved the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to restrict proclivity to file fabricated complaints against public servants. As per the bill, false complaints will lead to punitive action, including imprisonment up to three years and fine, against the compliant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
india news

Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Three months after four of a family were killed at their home in Chhattisgarh’s Durg, the police have arrested four people in connection with the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved