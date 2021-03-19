IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Covid-19: 1-day lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on March 21
File photo for representational purposes. (PTI)
File photo for representational purposes. (PTI)
bhopal news

Covid-19: 1-day lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on March 21

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It was also decided that all schools and colleges in these three cities will remain closed till March 31.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:49 PM IST

Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced a one-day lockdown in three cities - Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur - on March 21, news agency ANI reported.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It was also decided that all schools and colleges in these three cities will remain closed till March 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Farmers wanted to convey that they were prepared for a long-drawn struggle against the three farm laws. (PTI Photo/Representative use)
Farmers wanted to convey that they were prepared for a long-drawn struggle against the three farm laws. (PTI Photo/Representative use)
bhopal news

MP farmers organise marriage at Rewa mandi to send message to Centre

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST
The farmers have decided to organise and celebrate all family and social functions including marriages and festivals at the protest site only, claimed a farmer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," it added.(Via Twitter- @ANI)
"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," it added.(Via Twitter- @ANI)
bhopal news

MiG-21 crash: Mortal remains of IAF fighter pilot taken for last rites

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Vani Agnihotri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Gupta, according to Bharat Rakshak, had been a part of the fighter squadron and also trained to become a squadron pilot. He had previously also been eligible to fly the T-75 and Jaguar aircraft and held the position of a 4 aircraft Leader as well as of a trainer captain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wreckage of the Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter jet lies in a field after the crash in Gwalior. Group Captain A Gupta lost his life in the tragic accident. (PTI Photo)
Wreckage of the Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter jet lies in a field after the crash in Gwalior. Group Captain A Gupta lost his life in the tragic accident. (PTI Photo)
bhopal news

IAF group captain killed in MiG-21 Bison crash in Gwalior

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:30 AM IST
  • The MiG-21 was upgraded to MiG-21 Bison in 2000. Experts said it is a reliable aircraft but nearing the end of its service life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra travellers to carry negative Covid-19 report in Madhya Pradesh(Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash)
Maharashtra travellers to carry negative Covid-19 report in Madhya Pradesh(Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash)
bhopal news

Indore, Bhopal account for 54% of Madhya Pradesh’s Covid caseload: CM

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:19 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 817 fresh Covid-19 disease cases, one fatality and 554 recoveries. This is the first time this year that the daily cases have gone past the 800-mark in the state, though the overall situation has been aggravating since the beginning of this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP school principal framed under freedom of religion law, says court
MP school principal framed under freedom of religion law, says court
bhopal news

MP school principal framed under freedom of religion law, says court

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Ruby Singh had filed the complaint at the police station against the school principal in the presence of leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parshad stating that she was under pressure from her school principal to convert.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (HT File Photo)
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (HT File Photo)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh announces night curfew in Bhopal & Indore as Covid-19 cases rise

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:16 PM IST
According to a government order, the night curfew will come in effect from March 17. In eight other cities, markets will have to close by 10pm, as per the order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline workerin Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. (File photo)
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline workerin Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. (File photo)
bhopal news

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow

By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:19 PM IST
The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Sigh Chouhan on Tuesday to contain the spread of Covid 19 as the positivity rate has increased to 5.4% in MP
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the Centre’s scrappage policy, cars that have aged more than eight years will have to undergo a ‘fitness test’ and if they fail the test, owners will not be allowed to drive them anymore.(Representational Photo)
According to the Centre’s scrappage policy, cars that have aged more than eight years will have to undergo a ‘fitness test’ and if they fail the test, owners will not be allowed to drive them anymore.(Representational Photo)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh govt issues rules for 15-year-old vehicles

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • In its notification, the Madhya Pradesh government has also said that cars older than 15 years will need a ‘fitness certificate’. This will be applicable for both government as well as private vehicles and the policy is expected to be implemented from April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The worst affected districts in Madhya Pradesh are Indore and Bhopal.(File photo for representation)
The worst affected districts in Madhya Pradesh are Indore and Bhopal.(File photo for representation)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh govt releases fresh guidelines to contain Covid 19 spread

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • Travellers from Maharashtra must undergo seven days of home quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP government has asked all departments to prepare a list of unused government properties.(Raj K Raj/HT Archive)
MP government has asked all departments to prepare a list of unused government properties.(Raj K Raj/HT Archive)
bhopal news

MP to auction unused govt properties to fund direct money transfer schemes

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • The MP government has released tenders for selling 18 properties including three bus depots and booking offices of MP Road Transport Corporation (MPRTC) apart from other government owned properties in the past 2 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chouhan also told ANI the surge in Madhya Pradesh’s cases is a serious concern and urged that people should follow all preventive measures.(ANI file photo)
Chouhan also told ANI the surge in Madhya Pradesh’s cases is a serious concern and urged that people should follow all preventive measures.(ANI file photo)
bhopal news

MP needs 8.1 million first doses of vaccine: CM Chouhan as tally nears 268,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:24 PM IST
“The Union health minister has promised to provide the remaining shots very soon,” Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The chief minister’s remarks come after he met Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Bhopal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The additional sessions judge hearing Congress leader's murder case has accused MP police of trying to implicate him falsely. (Representational photo)
The additional sessions judge hearing Congress leader's murder case has accused MP police of trying to implicate him falsely. (Representational photo)
bhopal news

MP Congress seeks Shivraj Chouhan's resignation after SC slammed law & order

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal/sagar
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:19 AM IST
  • Govind Singh and four others were accused of killing Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia in front of his son in March 2019. However, criminal charges were dropped against him later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He was speaking while inaugurating the new green campus of the National Institute of Research in Environmental Health near here.(PTI)
He was speaking while inaugurating the new green campus of the National Institute of Research in Environmental Health near here.(PTI)
bhopal news

Over six Covid-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:55 PM IST
He also said that 1.84 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have been conducted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In picture: Covid-19 testing.(HT Photo)
In picture: Covid-19 testing.(HT Photo)
bhopal news

Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 4.1% in Madhya Pradesh, highest in 2 months

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • The state has 4,335 active cases of Covid-19. The highest number of cases have been reported in Indore (203), followed by Bhopal (138).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The devotees defied ban on gathering in Hoshangabad district to pray at Shiva Temples on Maha Shivratri(AFP)
The devotees defied ban on gathering in Hoshangabad district to pray at Shiva Temples on Maha Shivratri(AFP)
bhopal news

Maharashtra devotees defy ban, walk through forests to reach Shiva temples in MP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal/hoshangabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • The SP said most of the devotees, who approached by road in vehicles, were sent back, but devotees, in small groups reached the temples on foot from Nagpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP