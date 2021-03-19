IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / At 25,833, Maharashtra reports sharpest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases
Passengers violate social distancing norms at a bus station in Nagpur on Wednesday, March 17. (ANI)
Passengers violate social distancing norms at a bus station in Nagpur on Wednesday, March 17. (ANI)
india news

At 25,833, Maharashtra reports sharpest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra as well as Mumbai, India’s worst Covid-19-hit state and the city, reported the sharpest one-day spike of 25,833 and 2,877 infections on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:32 AM IST

Maharashtra as well as Mumbai, India’s worst Covid-19-hit state and the city, reported the sharpest one-day spike of 25,833 and 2,877 infections on Thursday. On September 11, the state reported the previous highest single-day-- 24,886 -- cases. In Mumbai, 2,848 record new cases were reported on October 7.

The government on Tuesday admitted Maharashtra was in the middle of a second Covid-19 wave days after a central team’s report said there was the beginning of one.

The daily caseload earlier in Maharashtra dropped to as low as fewer than 2,000 cases in the first week of February. After reporting 1,927 infections on February 2, fresh cases rose to 6,397 on March 1, 10,216 on March 6, 15,051 on March 15. They crossed the 20,000-mark after 172 days on March 17 (23,179).

Also Read | Covid-19: These districts saw 200% spike in cases in 1st two weeks of March

Tatyarao Lahane, the director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, said although it is the peak, one more week is needed to assess the situation. “We need to assess whether the figures come down or go upwards from here. This will require at least a week. We have, however, managed to reduce the number of deaths from the peak of 350 to 60. Even this, too, needs to be curtailed further,” said Lahane. Lahane added the cases have also increased because of more testing.

The state’s Covid-19 cases tally reached 2,396,340 on Thursday, while the toll went up to 53,138 with 58 more deaths.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the Centre has its go-ahead to 134 private hospitals to start vaccinations and asked the authorities to chalk out a plan to vaccinate 300,000 people daily.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Foreign tourist arrivals will not revive before 2023: Report

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Citing the IATA March survey, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) said 80% of visitors do not want to travel due to quarantine rules
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image (HT Photo)
Representative Image (HT Photo)
india news

India sees close to 40,000 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload mounts to 271,282

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:13 AM IST
India recorded 39,726 new cases of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Friday morning, taking its infection tally to 11,514,331.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is expected to reduce pollution, create job opportunities, through the registered scrapping centres, and boost demand for new vehicles. (File photo)
The move is expected to reduce pollution, create job opportunities, through the registered scrapping centres, and boost demand for new vehicles. (File photo)
india news

Here’s all you need to know about the vehicle scrappage policy Gadkari announced

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Gadkari said the absence of a fitness certificate will mean automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles that turn 15. The registration of a private vehicle will be for 20 years, with renewal requiring proof of fitness
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers violate social distancing norms at a bus station in Nagpur on Wednesday, March 17. (ANI)
Passengers violate social distancing norms at a bus station in Nagpur on Wednesday, March 17. (ANI)
india news

At 25,833, Maharashtra reports sharpest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases

By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Maharashtra as well as Mumbai, India’s worst Covid-19-hit state and the city, reported the sharpest one-day spike of 25,833 and 2,877 infections on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Avoid misogynistic comments in sexual offence cases: Here’s what SC told courts

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:18 AM IST
A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and S Ravindra Bhat set aside a July 2020 order of the Madhya Pradesh high court asking a molestation case accused to get a rakhi tied on his wrist by the complainant as a condition for bail
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament building in New Delhi
Parliament building in New Delhi
india news

Budget session LIVE: BJP's Bhupender Yadav gives notice in RS on 'phone tapping'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The second and final half of the Budget session began on March 8, and will end on April 8. The first half was held between January 29 and February 13.
READ FULL STORY
Tirath Singh Rawat is the BJP candidate from the Pauri Lok Sabha constituency.(HT Photo)
Tirath Singh Rawat is the BJP candidate from the Pauri Lok Sabha constituency.(HT Photo)
india news

'Still object to ripped jeans': Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat after backlash

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:16 AM IST
According to reports, Rawat said he does not have a problem with women wearing jeans but objects to those wearing ripped jeans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam has recorded a 500 per cent hike in the number of Covid-19 cases between March 1 and March 15.(PTI)
Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam has recorded a 500 per cent hike in the number of Covid-19 cases between March 1 and March 15.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19: These districts saw 200% spike in cases in 1st two weeks of March

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:00 AM IST
The districts reporting the highest percentage of rise are not the districts with the highest number of cases. And that is why the situation in these districts are worrying as they witnessed a sharp spike in the number of cases in the first two weeks of March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An intense Western Disturbance is likely to cause scattered to widespread rainfall. (ANI Photo)
An intense Western Disturbance is likely to cause scattered to widespread rainfall. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Rain likely in northwest India till March 24

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Rain likely in NW India till March 24, followed by spike in max temperature

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:13 AM IST
No Western Disturbance is expected between March 24 and 31, leading to a rise in maximum temperatures over northwest India and other parts of the country in the last week of March
READ FULL STORY
Close
Districts have been asked to take stringent measures against crowding. (REUTERS)
Districts have been asked to take stringent measures against crowding. (REUTERS)
india news

Maharashtra may reach 3 lakh active Covid cases by April: Govt | 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The state is aiming to inoculate 3 lakh people daily, as the number of active cases in the state is on the rise and will cross the 2 lakh-mark soon, given the positivity rate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the hike in daily coronavirus cases, many states have begun imposing strict measures to contain the spread.(HT Photo/Ravindra Joshi)
With the hike in daily coronavirus cases, many states have begun imposing strict measures to contain the spread.(HT Photo/Ravindra Joshi)
india news

LIVE: Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, tally over 11.5 mln

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:13 AM IST
More than 121 million people worldwide have been affected by Covid-19 till date, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.
READ FULL STORY
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over the handling of the farmers agitation and the pandemic.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over the handling of the farmers agitation and the pandemic.(PTI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt for not paying tributes to farmers died during protest

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:10 AM IST
He used the hashtag '300DeathsAtProtest' to highlight that 300 farmers have so far lost their lives in the farmers' agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year. (File PTI Photo)
The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year. (File PTI Photo)
india news

Olive Ridley turtle mortality declines in Odisha this year: Official

PTI, Kendrapara
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Around 2,575 carcasses of Olive Ridleys have been counted in the current year so far, while 6,320 fatalities were reported in the 2019-20 nesting season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The projects at Tapovan Vishnugad (520 MW) on Dhauliganga river which was completely destroyed in the February 7 glacier breach (PTI)
The projects at Tapovan Vishnugad (520 MW) on Dhauliganga river which was completely destroyed in the February 7 glacier breach (PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand govt to allow completion of 7 hydel projects

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:53 AM IST
  • The decision has been taken by the ministries of environment, power and Jal Shakti, and will be communicated to the Supreme Court, which is hearing a matter on hydropower projects
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP