Covid-19: Maharashtra announces fresh curbs, theatres to operate at 50% capacity

The government of Maharashtra on Thursday issued fresh measures in the wake of rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. The new guidelines will be applicable till March 31, 2021.

According to the new order, all theatres and auditoriums have been asked to operate at 50% capacity, and no one will be allowed to enter without proper wearing of masks. The order also said that theatres, auditoriums and drama halls won't be utilised for any religious, social, cultural or political gatherings.

All private offices - except health and essential services - have been asked to function at 50% capacity. In case of government offices, the head of the office can take a decision regarding attendance by adhering to all protocols, the Maharashtra government said in its order.

"The manufacturing sector, however, can function at full capacity. However it is advised that the workforce be reduced to ensure adequate social distancing on the production floor. For the purpose of maintaining social distancing, manufacturing units may be allowed to increase the working shifts as approved by the local authorities," said the order.

Among other measures, the state government has also asked temperature measuring devices to be installed at the entrance of theatres and halls to ensure no one with fever gets an entry. Adequate number of hand sanitisers will also have to be kept at various convenient locations, the order further said.

The state government has also warned of heavy penalties if its order is violated. "In case of violation of this order, concerned drama theaters/auditoriums, shall have to remain closed for a period until the Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the central government," the Maharashtra government order said.

Maharashtra has been worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The state reported the highest daily new cases at 25,833 which is 65 per cent of daily cases, according to Union health ministry.