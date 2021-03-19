IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Maharashtra may reach 3 lakh active Covid-19 cases by April, says health secretary | 10 points
Districts have been asked to take stringent measures against crowding. (REUTERS)
Districts have been asked to take stringent measures against crowding. (REUTERS)
india news

Maharashtra may reach 3 lakh active Covid-19 cases by April, says health secretary | 10 points

The state is aiming to inoculate 3 lakh people daily, as the number of active cases in the state is on the rise and will cross the 2 lakh-mark soon, given the positivity rate.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:14 AM IST

With the present positivity rate, Maharashtra's active Covid-19 caseload may reach the three lakh-mark by the first week of April, Maharashtra health secretary Pradeep Vyas said on Thursday, as the state breached all past records of single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic in the last year and reported 25,833 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. State health minister Rajesh Tope said the state is facing the second peak of the pandemic.

Here are 10 things to know about Maharashtra’s current Covis-19 situation

> Maharashtra at present has 1,66,353 active Covid-19 cases, contributing a major percentage to India’s active cases of 2,52,364.

> According to the Union health ministry’s data on Thursday, Maharashtra accounted for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases.

> Before Thursday, Maharashtra’s single-day spike never crossed the 25,000-mark. On September 11, 2020, there were 24,886 daily Covid-19 cases.

Districts with the highest active Covid-19 cases in India. (Health ministry)
Districts with the highest active Covid-19 cases in India. (Health ministry)


> Nine of 10 districts in India with the highest number of active cases are in Maharashtra, including Pune (32,359), Nagpur (21,496), Mumbai (15,410), Thane (14,644), Nashik (9,821), Aurangabad (9,621), Jalgaon (4,610), Nanded (4,059) and Amravati (3,697). The district which is not in Maharashtra is Bengaluru Urban with 7,344 active cases.

> Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and asked them to ensure that restrictions that have already been announced are being implemented strictly, and there are adequate tracking and testing.

> Health secretary Pradeep Vyas said that if the rise in daily cases continues, then there could be three lakh active cases in the state in the first week of April, news agency PTI reported.

> The state is focusing to speed up the vaccination drive. Health minister Rajesh Tope said the government is aiming to inoculate three lakh people daily.

> The health minister said the state is moving towards another peak of infections, but there is no need to panic, news agency PTI reported.

> In the second surge of Covid-19 in the state, 95 per cent of patients are asymptomatic.

> As far as lockdown is concerned, Nagpur is under a strict lockdown from March 15 to March 21. Other restrictions like night curfew have been imposed in several other districts like Pune, Latur etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with the chief ministers on Wednesday and encouraged the states to create district-level micro-containment zones. Maharashtra has banned social, political, religious gathering across all districts in February. As imposing lockdown now depends on the local administrations, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said a night curfew may be imposed in the city.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 maharashtra
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Rain likely in NW India till March 24, followed by spike in max temperature

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:13 AM IST
No Western Disturbance is expected between March 24 and 31, leading to a rise in maximum temperatures over northwest India and other parts of the country in the last week of March
READ FULL STORY
Close
Districts have been asked to take stringent measures against crowding. (REUTERS)
Districts have been asked to take stringent measures against crowding. (REUTERS)
india news

Maharashtra may reach 3 lakh active Covid cases by April: Govt | 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The state is aiming to inoculate 3 lakh people daily, as the number of active cases in the state is on the rise and will cross the 2 lakh-mark soon, given the positivity rate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the hike in daily coronavirus cases, many states have begun imposing strict measures to contain the spread.(HT Photo/Ravindra Joshi)
With the hike in daily coronavirus cases, many states have begun imposing strict measures to contain the spread.(HT Photo/Ravindra Joshi)
india news

LIVE: China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:17 AM IST
More than 121 million people worldwide have been affected by Covid-19 till date, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.
READ FULL STORY
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over the handling of the farmers agitation and the pandemic.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over the handling of the farmers agitation and the pandemic.(PTI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt for not paying tributes to farmers died during protest

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:10 AM IST
He used the hashtag '300DeathsAtProtest' to highlight that 300 farmers have so far lost their lives in the farmers' agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year. (File PTI Photo)
The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year. (File PTI Photo)
india news

Olive Ridley turtle mortality declines in Odisha this year: Official

PTI, Kendrapara
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Around 2,575 carcasses of Olive Ridleys have been counted in the current year so far, while 6,320 fatalities were reported in the 2019-20 nesting season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The projects at Tapovan Vishnugad (520 MW) on Dhauliganga river which was completely destroyed in the February 7 glacier breach (PTI)
The projects at Tapovan Vishnugad (520 MW) on Dhauliganga river which was completely destroyed in the February 7 glacier breach (PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand govt to allow completion of 7 hydel projects

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:53 AM IST
  • The decision has been taken by the ministries of environment, power and Jal Shakti, and will be communicated to the Supreme Court, which is hearing a matter on hydropower projects
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court was hearing the arguments filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media Private Limited. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
The court was hearing the arguments filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media Private Limited. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
india news

TRP Case: Probe agencies should act should act reasonably, says Bombay HC

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:48 AM IST
  • A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale also said that a probe in any case cannot “continue for years altogether” and that the “state and investigating officer should stop at one stage”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Deshmukh denied the claim made by leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis who said that CM Uddhav Thackeray recommended Vaze’s reinstatement in the police force. (HT File)
Anil Deshmukh denied the claim made by leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis who said that CM Uddhav Thackeray recommended Vaze’s reinstatement in the police force. (HT File)
india news

Mumbai top cop shunted to ensure fair probe: Minister

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:32 AM IST
  • “The transfer of Mumbai Police commissioner was to ensure the ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency and the state anti-terrorism squad is not hampered. The decision was taken collectively in the meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Anil Deshmukh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mondelez India said it was yet to receive any formal communication in this regard from the authorities.(REUTERS)
Mondelez India said it was yet to receive any formal communication in this regard from the authorities.(REUTERS)
india news

CBI raids in Haryana and Himachal on Mondelez Foods premises

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:24 AM IST
  • The central agency has filed a case against the company, its former executives and several government officials for alleged misrepresentation of facts to avail area-based tax exemption benefits worth around Rs.241 crore in Baddi town of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. (Keshav Singh/HT)
india news

Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:18 AM IST
  • What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” Amarinder Singh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Writing the judgment for the bench, justice Bhat handed out a checklist for the judges on what must be avoided during judicial proceedings and could never become part of an order. (HT archive)
Writing the judgment for the bench, justice Bhat handed out a checklist for the judges on what must be avoided during judicial proceedings and could never become part of an order. (HT archive)
india news

Patriarchal justice won't do: SC lays down the law

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:04 AM IST
  • The court issued a slew of directives, along with a checklist for judges, to eliminate social bias from entering judicial reasoning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, 917 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh . As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain. (PTI PHOTO.)
On Thursday, 917 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh . As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Madhya Pradesh bans movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:08 AM IST
In a review meeting held on Thursday evening, the MP chief minister instructed the transport department to stop the movement of all kinds of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra from March 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021. (HT PHOTO.)
Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Bihar assembly clears 5 bills, fake complaints to Lokayukta to invite penal action

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who was also in charge of the department, moved the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to restrict proclivity to file fabricated complaints against public servants. As per the bill, false complaints will lead to punitive action, including imprisonment up to three years and fine, against the compliant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
india news

Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Three months after four of a family were killed at their home in Chhattisgarh’s Durg, the police have arrested four people in connection with the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
A migrant worker just needs to present his ration card, which is now seeded with the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar, in digitized ration shops to withdraw subsidised foodgrains, a lifeline for 67% of Indians deemed food-insure. (HT PHOTO.)
A migrant worker just needs to present his ration card, which is now seeded with the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar, in digitized ration shops to withdraw subsidised foodgrains, a lifeline for 67% of Indians deemed food-insure. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

In relief for migrant workers, ‘one nation, one ration card’ expands to 32 states

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The one nation, one ration card system will come as a boon for migrant workers, who could not access their share of cheap foodgrains when they relocated from their native places for work in cities because the system did not allow for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP