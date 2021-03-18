IND USA
Representative image
Maharashtra sees 25,833 new Covid-19 cases, highest in a single-day

With this, Maharashtra’s infection tally has risen to 2,396,340, according to the health department. Mumbai, meanwhile, registered 2,877 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:35 PM IST

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded nearly 26,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the health department, a day after 23,179 fresh infections were detected in the western state. 25,833 fresh Covid-19 cases took Maharashtra’s infection tally to 2,396,340, the highest across India by a distance, while the death toll rose to 53,138 with 58 more fatalities on the day.

Thursday’s rise in Maharashtra’s daily new Covid-19 cases is its highest in a single-day since the beginning of the pandemic. On September 11 last year, 24,886 cases were detected in the state. As of Wednesday night, the state had recorded more than 20,000 daily cases 16 times since March 2020, while the 23,000 threshold was breached six times, government data showed.

With this, Maharashtra’s infection tally has risen to 2,396,340, according to the health department. Mumbai, meanwhile, registered 2,877 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.
