IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19: Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike in 181 days
A medic from NMMC Hospital takes a swab sample from a commuter for Covid-19 testing, at Turbhe Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, on March 15. (PTI)
A medic from NMMC Hospital takes a swab sample from a commuter for Covid-19 testing, at Turbhe Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, on March 15. (PTI)
india news

Covid-19: Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike in 181 days

The state’s total tally rose to 2,370,507, while its active caseload climbed to 152,760 on Wednesday. It also reported 84 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 53,080
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:24 AM IST

Maharashtra on Wednesday logged 23,179 fresh Covid-19 cases— the highest single-day spike in 181 days. The state had reached its peak on September 11 last year, with 24,886 cases. It has breached the 20,000-mark 16 times since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, of which, it crossed the 23,000-mark six times, government data showed.

The state’s total tally rose to 2,370,507, while its active caseload climbed to 152,760 on Wednesday. Mumbai recorded a 159-day high with 2,377 new cases, taking its tally to 349,974. The active case count in the city was 15,410.

The state also reported 84 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 53,080. Mumbai reported eight fatalities, taking its death toll 11,551.

Also Read | Prisoners across globe, including in India, forgotten during Covid-19: Amnesty

Nagpur city reported 2,698 fresh cases—topping the city chart on Wednesday—followed by Pune city, which clocked 2,612 fresh cases. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Mumbai) reported 2,434 fresh cases. In MMR, Kalyan-Dombivli logged 637 fresh cases and Thane city, 516 new cases.

The first three months of the year have seen a steady rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. In January, the state reported 104,287 cases and 1,561 deaths. This rose to 128,671 fresh cases in February—a jump of 23.38%. Conversely, the deaths reduced by 31.32% in February to 1,072 fatalities. In March so far, Maharashtra’s cases have risen by 67.43% in comparison to February’s cases. In March, the state has reported 215,437 new cases and 926 deaths.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said though the cases are increasing, there is no need for panic as the state has adequate number of hospital beds and other life-saving equipment. He said despite the second wave, the number of fatalities and death rate are under control.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
CJI SA Bobde. (File photo)
CJI SA Bobde. (File photo)
india news

CJI pushes collegium for new SC judge’s appointment during his tenure: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:06 AM IST
A meeting of the collegium was held on Wednesday to finalise the names of some high court judges for their elevation to the apex court
READ FULL STORY
Close
*Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the chief ministers on Covid-19 situation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, on March 17. (PTI)
*Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the chief ministers on Covid-19 situation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, on March 17. (PTI)
india news

PM calls for quick steps to check Covid-19: Key takeaways from meeting with CMs

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:36 AM IST
The PM said if a second surge of cases was not stopped, there could be another pan-India outbreak and called for scaling up RT-PCR testing and vaccination sites
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a health official, Gujarat's daily infection count had dropped to below 1,000 on December 21, but a surge in cases was seen after February.(HT Photo)
According to a health official, Gujarat's daily infection count had dropped to below 1,000 on December 21, but a surge in cases was seen after February.(HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Ahmedabad transport services suspended from today till further notice

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:29 AM IST
On Wednesday, the state recorded 1,122 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest spike since December, taking the infection count to 2,81,173.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic from NMMC Hospital takes a swab sample from a commuter for Covid-19 testing, at Turbhe Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, on March 15. (PTI)
A medic from NMMC Hospital takes a swab sample from a commuter for Covid-19 testing, at Turbhe Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, on March 15. (PTI)
india news

Covid-19: Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike in 181 days

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The state’s total tally rose to 2,370,507, while its active caseload climbed to 152,760 on Wednesday. It also reported 84 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 53,080
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Direct and indirect losses of disasters need to be accounted for: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:22 AM IST
While 2021 maybe a year of recovery from the pandemic, Modi urged people not to forget the lessons learnt and understand the climate crisis does not have a vaccine yet
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from March 8 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from March 8 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
india news

Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman to move Insurance (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Among the bills scheduled for consideration and passing, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 are likely to come up in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
india news

Prohibitory orders, large gatherings banned in GB Nagar till April 30

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:02 AM IST
People will have to follow Covid-19 protocols at public places during the period and they will not be allowed to roam around with sticks, rods or firearms at public places except disabled and blind people, the order said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi on July 25. Delhi’s Covid-19 recoveries have outstripped new cases on almost all days this month barring a few exceptions, after ramped-up containment and testing efforts over the past month or so. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi on July 25. Delhi’s Covid-19 recoveries have outstripped new cases on almost all days this month barring a few exceptions, after ramped-up containment and testing efforts over the past month or so. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19 Live: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Coronavirus is part of a large conglomeration of viruses causing illness in animals or humans.
READ FULL STORY
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

CBI books Cadbury for fraudulently availing area-based tax benefits in Himachal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Rather than expanding production by creating a unit, Cadbury decided to increase production capacity in its existing unit and avail tax exemption from May 2005, CBI said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuwaiti foreign minister Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait)
Kuwaiti foreign minister Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait)
india news

India should help revive Palestinian-Israeli peace process: Kuwait foreign min

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah, who is in India for a brief visit to hold talks with his counterpart S Jaishankar, made the remarks during an interaction with a small group of reporters late on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A SpiceJet flight from Silchar to Guwahati was delayed on Tuesday afternoon after a chit with a bomb threat was found on the flight. (PTI Photo)
A SpiceJet flight from Silchar to Guwahati was delayed on Tuesday afternoon after a chit with a bomb threat was found on the flight. (PTI Photo)
india news

1 person arrested in Silchar airport hoax bomb threat case

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Suspect Shahid Ahmed Laskar was produced before a local court on Wednesday afternoon and was sent to three days in police remand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station, amid surge in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI)
Mumbai: A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station, amid surge in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI)
india news

India records 35,871 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike this year

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The country has recorded more than 20,000 cases for the eighth day in a row, indicating a sharp rise in cases and a likely second wave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rhea Chakraborty. (File photo)
Actor Rhea Chakraborty. (File photo)
india news

SC to hear NCB’s appeal against bail to Rhea Chakraborty today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:19 AM IST
A bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the NCB’s appeal against the Bombay high court order granting bail to the actor
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi will address a rally in West Bengal at 11am, and in Assam at 3pm on Thursday.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
PM Modi will address a rally in West Bengal at 11am, and in Assam at 3pm on Thursday.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Assam today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 40°C and more than 6.4°C higher than the normal or when the maximum temperature is more than 47°C.(Rahul Raut/HT File Photo)
A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 40°C and more than 6.4°C higher than the normal or when the maximum temperature is more than 47°C.(Rahul Raut/HT File Photo)
india news

Heatwave in Gujarat’s Saurashtra, Kutch; IMD issues yellow alert

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:31 AM IST
The weather bureau has also issued a yellow alert over the Saurashtra and Kutch region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP