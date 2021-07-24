Covid-19: Schools in Madhya Pradesh to reopen for classes 11 and 12 on July 26

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will reopen for students of classes 11 and 12 starting July 26, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, adding that the state government has issued standard operating protocol (SOP) in this regard. Madhya Pradesh has thus become the latest state where classes will resume in a physical capacity.

According to the SOP, on-campus classes for students of classes 11 will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays, while students of classes 12 will go to school on Mondays and Thursdays. Schools for classes 9 and 10 students, meanwhile, will reopen from August 5, as per the SOP. Sessions for these two standards will be held on Saturdays and Wednesdays, respectively.

Additionally, in all cases, a maximum of 50% attendance will be allowed. Also, in addition to on-campus classes, virtual sessions will continue, the SOP says. The guidelines further prohibit gathering such as morning assemblies, as well as swimming lessons, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Madhya Pradesh government, too, has directed schools to take a slew of measures to ensure students' safety, including by conducting Covid-19 tests on students and teachers. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has directed district magistrates, chief medical officers and health officers to vaccinate, from July 26 to July 31, teachers and non-teaching staff of schools that are under the Department of School Education and Higher Education. For this, a vaccination camp will be organised from 9am to 5pm on various dates. Further, it is to be ensured that teachers and employees of all non-government colleges and schools, too, receive both doses of anti-Covid jabs.

The reopening of schools in Madhya Pradesh comes at a time when the state has seen a decline in its daily fresh infections. On July 23, 11 more people tested positive while there was no new death due to the viral disease, according to the state health department. This has taken the cumulative Covid-19 infection tally to 791,732, including 781,048 recoveries, 10,512 deaths and 172 active cases.