Reopening schools after 2nd wave of Covid: List of states that announced dates

The Andhra Pradesh state government on Friday said that the schools in the state would open for the academic year 2021 - 2022 on August 16. The decision was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The reopening of schools was delayed due to the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Earlier on July 7, state education minister Audimulapu Suresh made a similar announcement that schools would be reopened from August 16. The minister also announced the commencement of online classes from July 12.

After the second wave of Covid-19, several state governments have announced their decisions on reopening education institutions. Here is a list of the states and the announcements made by them -

Himachal Pradesh - Schools would be allowed to reopen from August 2 for classes 10 and 12, while students of classes between five and eight would be allowed to visit schools for clearing their doubts about the subjects. The decision was taken following a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday, news agency PTI reported citing an official spokesperson.

Gujarat - The Gujarat government has allowed the physical reopening of schools in the state for classes nine to 11 from July 26. However, only half the seating capacity would be allowed in schools. Also, attendance is not mandatory and students willing to attend the classes are required to submit a consent form signed by their parents. Meanwhile, online classes will also continue, according to the government’s latest order. Meanwhile, the schools had already opened for class 12 students in the state on July 15.

Odisha - The Odisha government on July 18 decided to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 from July 26. School and mass education department secretary Satyabrata Sahu said that a comprehensive standard operating procedure for reopening schools would be issued, HT had previously reported.

Haryana - On July 16, schools in the state were reopened for classes nine to 12, following strict Covid-19 protocols. The students were also required to submit written permissions from parents for attending the classes physically. Also, attendance was not mandatory and online classes continued.

Tamil Nadu - In its order extending the Covid-19 lockdown in the state on July 16, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed only teachers to attend schools for student admissions, distribution of textbooks, preparation of academic syllabus and other such administrative activities. However, the order made no mention of reopening schools for students.

Rajasthan - Schools in Rajasthan will reopen from August 2, the government said in an official statement on July 22 (Thursday). “In the cabinet meeting held today, it has been decided to open all the schools of the state from August 02,” school education minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted. However, there was no mention of the classes for which the reopening has been announced.

West Bengal and Delhi have no immediate plans to resume physical classes, the governments have said.

