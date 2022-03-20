Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: MP sees 22 new cases, one death, 49 recoveries

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,886, new cases 22, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,29,941, active cases 211, number of tests so far 2,86,27,142.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 09:52 PM IST
 The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,40,886 on Sunday after the detection of 22 cases, while one death in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,734, a state health department official said. 

The positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent, up from 0.06 per cent on Saturday, he added. The recovery count increased by 49 to touch 10,29,941, leaving the state with 211 active cases, the official informed. 

With 12,022 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,86,27,142, he added. A government release said 11,44,67,122 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,102 on Sunday. 

covid-19 bhopal city madhya pradesh
