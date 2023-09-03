2 die, 10 fall ill due to diarrhoea outbreak in MP’s Chhindwara

Two people are suspected to have died, and at least 10 people fell ill in 24 hours due to a diarrhea outbreak in Kosmi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, people familiar with the matter said.

According to the villagers, the reason behind the outbreak was the contaminated water of the hand pump (Representative Photo)

Kosmi village is a tribal development block in the district’s Amarwada tehsil.

A dozen villagers were admitted to Amarwada Hospital after complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea, said people. According to the villagers, the reason behind the outbreak was the contaminated water of the hand pump.

The deceased were identified as Mansram Uike, 22 and Ganeshi Bai, 65 said Devkinandan Mishra, village priest.

“The villagers fell ill after consuming water fetched from a hand pump. They were rushed to a primary health centre in Kudwari village adjacent to Kosmi, but were not provided any treatment,” said Mishra.

Meanwhile, Amarwada sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Hemkaran Dhurve reached the village with a team of doctors and a camp was set up, where people were being examined.

Dhurve said that they had collected the water sample for testing. “Prima facie, Mansram Uike died of diarrhoea while Ganeshi died of other health ailments. The real cause of death will be known after post-mortem report,” he said.

Hand pumps are the only source of water in the village of 600 people.

(with inputs from Bhojraj Raghuvanshi from Chhindwara)