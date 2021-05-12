Elgar Parishad case: Hany Babu has got eye infection, needs help, says kin

The family of Hany Babu, 54, an associate professor in the department of English with Delhi University and an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has expressed fear that Babu may suffer brain damage if not treated in time.

The family in their statement released on Tuesday said, “Hany Babu has developed an acute eye infection while in Taloja jail. He has little or no vision in his left eye due to the swelling, which has spread to the cheek, ear and forehead, compromising other vital organs as well, and posing a significant risk to his life if it spreads to the brain. He is in agonising pain and is unable to sleep or perform daily chores. Due to an acute water shortage in the prison, he does not have access to clean water to even clean his eye and is forced to dress his eye with soiled towels.”

His wife, Jenny Rowena, has claimed that Babu started experiencing pain and swelling in the left eye on May 3, but even after requests, he was not taken to hospital as no escort was available.

The family claimed he was taken to a hospital only after few days, but has not been taken again for follow-up. The family claimed that even after several calls to prison authorities, the family has not been given any update on his health.

