Encroachments on public green spaces: NGT slaps 50k fine on Ludhiana MC for failing to submit compliance report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 on the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL) for failing to submit a compliance report in a case involving alleged illegal construction and encroachments on public green spaces. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a penalty of ₹ 50,000 on the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL) for failing to submit a compliance report in a case involving alleged illegal construction and encroachments on public green spaces. (HT File)

The case was filed by the Council of Engineers against MCL for building a library structure inside a public park at Dholewal Chowk and for allowing greenbelt encroachments by Lodhi Club and a private school in BRS Nagar. The NGT had earlier directed the MC to restore the park to its original condition and submit a compliance report within a month, based on orders dated October 4, 2024, and March 24, 2025.

However, despite repeated directions, the MC failed to provide the report. When the matter was heard again, the MC’s legal counsel requested more time, leading to frustration from the Tribunal, which imposed the ₹50,000 fine for the delay and inconvenience caused.

The NGT has now given the civic body two more months to comply. It has also issued a stern warning that if the MC fails again, the municipal commissioner will have to appear in person at the next hearing on November 12, and may face further action for failing to comply with the tribunal’s orders.

In earlier hearings, the tribunal had asked the civic body to submit factual details about the park’s original size and the extent of construction done. While MCL earlier stated that the park was 1,142 square yards, in another document submitted to the NGT-appointed local commissioner, it claimed the area was 2,255 square yards. This was seen as an attempt to show that the concretised portion was minor (around 7.5%) to avoid action.

Contrary to these claims, the court commissioner submitted that the park was just 350 square yards and nearly 50% of it had been concretised, including the construction of the disputed building.