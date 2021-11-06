Did Kamal Nath and Sonia Gandhi talk about MP bypoll results? Here’s what they discussed during their Delhi meet

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the performance of Congress in the recently concluded bypolls in the state, people familiar with the matter told news agency ANI. “Kamath Nath informed Sonia Gandhi about the recently concluded by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and its results,” the people were quoted as saying by ANI. The two met in Delhi.

The bypolls in Madhya Pradesh were held in three assembly seats - Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST), and one Lok Sabha seat in Khandwa. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Jobat, Prithvipur and Khandwa, while Congress secured victory in the Raigaon constituency seat. The saffron party’s Sulochona Rawat and Shishupal Yadav emerged victorious over their Congress rivals Mahesh Rawat Patel and Nitendra Singh Rathore in Jobat and Prithvipur, respectively. Meanwhile, Congress’s Kalpana Verma defeated BJP’s Pratima Bagari with a margin of 12,290 votes.

The Madhya Pradesh bypoll results were a setback for Congress as it lost Jobat and Prithvipur to the BJP though snatched back Raigaon from them. Khandwa, which belonged to the BJP, went back to the saffron party.

The ANI report stated that after the bypolls were concluded in 14 states and one Union territory (UT) on October 30 and their results were announced on November 2, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal sought a report from the in-charge and presidents of all election states for the party’s defeat as well as triumph. They were asked to prepare a review report on eight reasons – reason of by-elections, selection of candidates, campaign and strategy, the impact of the coalition, the influence of other opposition parties, the impact of bypoll results on the state’s politics, review of the election results of Congress and any other reason for how the bypolls turned out for the party.

According to the people familiar with the matter, Nath also spoke to Sonia about the farmers’ protest, which is only days away from its one-year anniversary. They discussed the farm laws – passed by the Centre and against which the farmers are protesting, along with nationwide fertiliser crisis, coal crisis, problems faced by farmers, increasing inflation and electricity crisis. States that are going into polls next year and the organisation of the party were also some of the topics that Nath and Sonia discussed.