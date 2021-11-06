BJP’s apex body to discuss 2022 poll strategy on Sunday

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) key decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), will congregate to discuss the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the party’s performance in the recent by-elections in 14 states, and the overall sentiment in the country over the Union government’s handling of the economy and Covid-19.

According to people aware of the details, the meeting will take stock of the party’s electoral strategy for the upcoming elections in the wake of the bypoll results that have sounded an alarm for the BJP in states such as Himachal Pradesh.

While the BJP won all five assembly seats in Assam, bagged two from the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and lost one; its performance in Himachal Pradesh, where the party drew a blank in three assembly and one Lok Sabha seat, was a big setback. There was more embarrassment in store for the party in Rajasthan where its candidates were relegated to the third and the fourth spot.

“To read the overall results and HP in particular, as a bellwether for the upcoming elections will be wrong. However, the NEC will take stock of each and every defeat and the reasons for the voting percentages dropping in some seats,” said a national office bearer on condition of anonymity.

In Himachal Pradesh the BJP’s vote share decline by 20% in the Lok Sabha bypoll in the Mandi constituency that was won by the Congress. In Dadra and Nagar Haveli too, the BJP’s vote share fell by 7%. While it retained the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, the party again saw a dip in vote share of 7%.

Himachal Pradesh is slated to go to the polls in late 2022.

The party announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel a day after Tuesday’s poll results. BJP ruled states such as Assam, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Gujarat and Goa, among others, announced cuts between Rs.5 and Rs.10 in diesel and petrol prices

While the slashing of fuel prices was perceived as a quick move to mitigate public anger ahead of elections in early 2022, the BJP delinked the cut from Tuesday’s electoral outcome. A second functionary said fuel prices and inflation were a pan-India concern, and if these were the determining factors, the party would not have done well in Assam. “There is a lot of support for the Modi government for its handling of the Covid crisis. The government has not dropped the ball, whether it’s been undertaking a massive vaccination drive or coming up with economic packages to revive economy,” the second functionary said, requesting anonymity.

The issue of inflation and price rise is expected to be taken up at the meeting, where traditionally resolutions on pressing economic and political issues are passed.

“As per the agenda that has been circulated the NEC will take up and pass a resolution on current issues but so far there is no decision of whether there will be a single resolution or not. The issue is likely to be taken up at the meeting of the national general secretaries on Saturday,” said a third functionary.

The national executive committee meeting is being held after a gap of two years, owing to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. The meeting will be a hybrid congregation as only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, national office bearers and Union ministers who are part of the NEC will attend the meeting in person in the Capital’s NDMC convention centre, while state presidents, state general secretaries and other invitees to the NEC will join virtually. As per an office bearer, the decision of holding a hybrid meeting was mooted by the PM.

The BJP announced the 80-member national executive committee, last month, dropping Chaudhary Birendra Singh and Varun Gandhi who were critical of the government’s handling of the farm agitation; and Subramanian Swamy who has also criticised the government on numerous occasions on issues related to economic policy.

The national executive committee, which is the central decision-making body of the party, also includes 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees, including chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, leaders of the legislative assemblies, state presidents among others.