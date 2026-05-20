Bhopal, More than 50 ex-servicemen set out on motorbikes in Bhopal on Wednesday, demanding justice for Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died here last week, and sought a fresh post-mortem examination. Ex-servicemen hold bike rally in Bhopal; seek justice for Twisha Sharma, 2nd autopsy

They also demanded that the probe into the case be transferred outside Madhya Pradesh.

The rally participants said they would try to meet the state governor, chief minister and director general of police with a charter of demands related to the case of Twisha Sharma.

Notably, Twisha Sharma's brother serves as a Major in the Indian Army.

Before the rally began, Major General Shyam Shrivastava , founder of Vardi Foundation, told PTI, "We are saying that there is still time and a completely impartial investigation should be conducted."

If a fair investigation is not possible here, then it should be carried out elsewhere. A second post-mortem should be conducted, he said.

"If things continue like this here, then the case should be shifted to another place and a proper investigation should be conducted to ensure the victim gets justice," he added.

Twisha Sharma was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. Police registered an FIR, charging her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, with dowry death and harassment.

Police have announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the husband, who has been absconding.

A local court on Tuesday summoned the police diary related to the case following a plea moved by Twisha's family seeking a second post-mortem examination, as they claimed she had had injuries on her body that were not reflected in the initial report.

In their application, Twisha's family pointed out flaws in the investigation, stating that the FIR was registered three days after she was found dead.

A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe allegations related to dowry harassment, physical assault and alleged destruction of evidence.

A Bhopal court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Samarth Singh. His mother had earlier secured anticipatory bail.

Twisha's family has demanded a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi and transfer of the investigation outside Madhya Pradesh, alleging lack of fairness in the local probe.

Her relatives have claimed she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida and remained in touch with them till around 10 pm on the day of the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.