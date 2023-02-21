Ex-student out on bail for attacking her, sets college principal on fire

A college principal was battling for her life with 70% burn injuries after a former student out on bail after attacking her with a sharp-edged weapon last week doused her in petrol and set her afire at Simrol in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, a police officer said.

Police superintendent (Indore rural) BS Virde said that Ashutosh Shrivastava, the attacker, who also suffered 20% burn injuries, has been arrested.

He added Shrivastava was released on bail after he was arrested for attacking BM Pharmacy college principal Vimukta Sharma with the sharp-edged weapon. Shrivastava blamed Sharma for his failure in clearing his B Pharmacy exam.

“On Monday afternoon, Sharma was near her car when Shrivastava came and poured petrol on her. He then set her afire. Some passersby doused the fire and informed the police,” said Virde.

Shrivastava has now been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Section 307 (attempt to murder).

