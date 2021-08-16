Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fight breaks out between communities in Indore locality; 2 injured

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Two people were injured in a fight between two groups of a locality allegedly over shouting of provocative slogans against a community after flag hoisting in Indore on Independence Day, said police.

Thirty people of the locality have been booked for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, said Ashutosh Bagri, superintendent of police, Indore.

“According to eyewitnesses, the flag hoisting programme was organised by a right-wing organisation in Kaveri building in Nayanta Mundla which is for the economically weaker section. After the ceremony, they allegedly shouted slogans against a community which was objected to by some people who also raised slogans,” said Bagri.

Later, a fight broke out between the groups. Stones were pelted, and a shop, and two cars damaged. A heavy police force reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Two people were injured and they were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

The SP said, “We are investigating the matter and will watch videos of alleged sloganeering before proceeding further.” A police team has been deployed in the area.

