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FIR filed against Hyderabad-based firm for ‘sub-standard seeds’: Police

Police booked a Hyderabad-based company owner for allegedly cheating MP’s Malwa farmers by supplying substandard seeds that led to crop failure.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:46 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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Police have booked the owner of a Hyderabad-based company for allegedly cheating farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa region by supplying sub-standard vegetable seeds, including bitter gourd.

FIR was registered in Dhar after farmers alleged bitter gourd crop failure due to substandard seeds supplied by a Hyderabad firm. (Representative photo)

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Manawar police station in Dhar on Friday following the intervention of Union agriculture and farmers welfare and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The farmers alleged that in November 2025, they purchased seeds and saplings from various nurseries and agricultural service centres of a private company in Telangana’s Hyderabad.

“Following sowing and transplantation, the bitter gourd crop failed to yield the expected production; instead, the fruits remained small, turned yellow, and began to drop off. Following a severe decline in crop production, farmers raised the matter in February, 2026,” inspector Shawar Singh said.

“Subsequently, an investigation was conducted by agricultural scientists and departmental officials, which prima facie revealed that substandard seeds—as well as saplings raised from such seeds—were sold to farmers under the guise of being certified, thereby causing them financial loss,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Home / Cities / Bhopal / FIR filed against Hyderabad-based firm for ‘sub-standard seeds’: Police
Home / Cities / Bhopal / FIR filed against Hyderabad-based firm for ‘sub-standard seeds’: Police
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