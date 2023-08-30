Five die after inhaling toxic gas at food factory in MP's Morena

Five workers lost their lives as a result of inhaling poisonous gas emanating from a tank at a food factory in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday, prompting officials to carry a frantic rescue operation and evacuate the facility. The incident occurred at the factory named 'Sakshi Food Product' in the Jarerua area of the district, the officials said.

The facility has been evacuated. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo/ Representative)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the incident, the authorities and the fire brigade arrived at the accident site to take control of the situation. The bodies of all five deceased labourers were sent for post-mortem examination.

Gas started emanating from a tank at the factory around 11 am and two labourers entered it to check it, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI. They took ill after inhaling the gas. Subsequently, three more labourers got affected, he said.

The affected labourers were rushed to the district hospital but were declared dead by a doctor.

Further details were awaited, the SDM said.

Morena is located 39 km from the prominent MP city Gwalior.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON