Forest dept razes 123 slum tenements in Dahisar

Mumbai: The forest department on Thursday completed a three-day demolition drive in Dahisar’s Ganpat Patil Nagar, razing a total of 123 tenements that stood on reserved forest land. Several environmentalists welcomed the demolition, since the area was earlier occupied by mangroves. But families who lived in these tenements were in obvious disarray – many stayed put amidst the rubble they once called home, while others found temporary shelter in the houses of neighbours.

Mumbai, India - Oct 31, 2023 : Demolition in Ganpat Patil Nagar at Dahisar, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023.

“Our situation is horrible. We have been sleeping outside our broken homes with whatever belongings we could salvage. But there are too many mosquitoes,” said Anita Shinde, whose tenement was demolished two days ago. “We have set up a stove to cook our food, and neighbours also help us out at times. But my 15-year-old daughter has kidney problems and has been told to follow a strict diet by the doctor, which has gone for a toss. She’s hardly eating,” added Shinde.

Her sister Sunita Shinde said family members were taking turns to sleep because their belongings were all outside, and they feared some things might be stolen.

“The public toilet here has also been destroyed. The men are going to the nearby mosque to relieve themselves. But the only option for women is very far away and there’s always a long queue there. So many of us are relieving ourselves in the open,” she said.

The Shinde sisters and other residents claimed they had been residing on the plot for over 20 years and had the documents to prove it.

“My family bought this house in 1998 for ₹10,000, and we have documents from 2000 showing we owned it,” said Sabir Akhtar Shaikh, a commerce student.

Others said they had electricity, gas and water connections in their tenements, and the address was also listed on their Aadhaar cards and voting IDs. Many wondered why they were led to believe they were legal residents, while others complained they were not given proper notices.

Meanwhile, environmentalists in the city welcomed the demolition, and hoped that mangroves would be restored in the area.

“We’ve been complaining about the encroachment for 15 years now. Demolitions happen time and time again, but the slums always come back. Our objective is that the mangroves are restored,” said Harish Pandey, secretary of the New Link Road Residents Forum.

He mentioned that the wetland committee undertook a site visit to the area in September to see if there was any encroachment on forest land. This was corroborated by Stalin D, an environmentalist and member of the wetland committee.

“The Forest Department admitted the area was a reserved forest and was encroached. So, we asked them to clear it,” said Stalin.

Following this, on October 13, the Forest Department carried out a survey of the land.

“We gave the residents a notice 15 days prior to the demolition, so they could collect their belongings and clear off. Most people obliged. We also gave them ample time to submit their housing proof to us,” said Sachin Khune, the range forest officer from the mangrove cell. Khune claimed that slums often encroach on forest land where there are mangroves. “They start from a few houses and then multiply,” he stated.

The land in question, however, was notified as forest land in 2013, more than a decade after people had been living there. The forest department is digging a trench around the cleared off area to construct a fence, so that it is not encroached upon again.

