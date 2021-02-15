Four dead, one ill after consuming country liquor in Madhya Pradesh
Four people have died and one person has fallen ill after consuming country liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Monday.
Around 150 people had a party on February 9 at the place of one Shital Ahirwar (60) in Paretha village, about 55 km from the district headquarters, Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told PTI.
They bought liquor, named 'Dilse', from a shop located about 500 m away in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and consumed it, he said.
Ahirwar's son Hargovind (40) died on Friday, while he died on Saturday, the official said.
Besides, one Tulsidas Brar (42) and Shital Ahirwar's nephew Laluram Ahirwar (75) died on Sunday, he said, adding that all the deceased are Dalits.
Another 35-year-old man, who fell ill after consuming the liquor, was taken to Gwalior for treatment on Sunday night, he said.
"We have sent the viscera of the deceased and the liquor sample for tests," the police official said.
Asked if it was spurious liquor, the official said the investigation into the case so far suggests the liquor was not mixed (with other intoxicants) or locally brewed.
It was bought from a contractor's shop in UP, the official said.
Further probe into the case is underway, he added.
Last month, around 24 people died after consuming spurious liquor in the state's Morena district.
