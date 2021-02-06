Four former college students held guilty of abetting a junior student’s suicide

Bhopal district court on Friday held four women guilty of ragging and abetting suicide of an 18-year-old girl student and sentenced them to five years in jail, said a government advocate.

Additional district judge Anil Ranjan Samadhiya pronounced the judgement against Nidhi Magre, 27, Deepti Solanki, 28, Kirti Gaur, 28 and Divyanshi Sharma, 27 under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The government advocate Khalid Qureshi said, “One of the faculty members, Manish Gupta, was acquitted by the court.”

“A second-year bachelor of pharmacy student of RKDF College in Bhopal died by suicide on August 6, 2013. Police had recovered a suicide note in which she accused four senior students and a faculty member of harassing her,” said Qureshi.

She had written that the four seniors had been ragging her for the past one year.

“The four seniors used to force her to complete their assignments and also to write mid-semester answer sheets. The girl complained to Manish Gupta, a faculty member, but instead of taking action against the seniors, he asked her to obey her seniors. When the four girls came to know about it, they started torturing her mentally and also threatened to throw acid on her face and get her raped. This led to the girl taking her own life,” Qureshi said.