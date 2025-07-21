Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Gangster with 5k bounty nabbed after encounter in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 09:04 am IST

The accused, Danish alias Golu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was absconding for a long time in multiple theft cases. The police seized an illegal weapon, one live cartridge and a mobile phone from the accused.

The special anti-gangster unit of Sonepat police on Sunday arrested a criminal, who was carrying a bounty of 5,000, after a brief exchange of fire.

Sonepat Special Anti-gangster unit in-charge Ajay Dhankar said that they got a tip-off about the movement of Danish from near Jakholi toll plaza in the district.

“The accused tried to flee and he fired shots at the police team. Police also retaliated in which he sustained leg injury following which he was arrested and sent to civil hospital. He was involved in nearly a dozen theft cases on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and his two aides were arrested earlier,” Dhankar added.

