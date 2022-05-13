Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Girl, 14, turns down his offer to be friends. Class 9 boy slits her throat, flees
bhopal news

Girl, 14, turns down his offer to be friends. Class 9 boy slits her throat, flees

BHOPAL: A class 9 student in Bhopal is on the run after he allegedly slit the throat and wrist of a girl, one year his junior at school, after she turned down his proposal to be friends, police said
Police said they were in the process of confirming the age of the accused, a class 9 student at the same school as the survivor (Getty Images)
Published on May 13, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar

BHOPAL: A class 9 student in Bhopal is on the run after he allegedly slit the throat and wrist of a girl, one year his junior at school, after she turned down his proposal to be friends, police said.

The girl is in hospital where her condition has been described as stable.

Yashwant Badole, town inspector Rajpur police station, said they are looking for the accused.

The boy stopped the class 8 student when she was in the market with her sister. “The accused stopped her and proposed,” Badole said. As soon as she turned him down, the boy pulled took out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked her, slitting her throat and wrist.

The accused fled from the spot. “The girl was taken to the district hospital where her condition is stated to be stable,” the police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP