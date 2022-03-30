Girl raped at VIP circuit house in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa: Police

Bhopal: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a VIP circuit house in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, said additional police superintendent Shiv Kumar Verma.

Verma said the main accused, Sitaram Das Maharaj alias Samarth Tripathi, is absconding while his accomplice and notorious criminal Vinod Pandey, who booked the room at the circuit house and brought the girl there, has been arrested. Verma said Tripathi was scheduled to speak on spirituality from April 1 in Satna.

“On Monday, Pandey brought the girl from Satna as she was upset due to some personal problem and sought help from him. Pandey took him to the room, where Tripathi and two others consumed alcohol and forced the girl to consume it. Later, all the people including Pandey came out of the room and locked it from outside. Tripathi raped her and later called Pandey to open the gate. Pandey tried to convince the girl not to speak... [about the assault],” said Verma.

The girl’s family later registered a case. Police have booked the accused under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (hurt by poison), and 376 D (gang rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police said an inquiry has been ordered to probe who booked the room in the name of a notorious criminal.

