Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Guna firing: Third accused killed
bhopal news

Guna firing: Third accused killed

Police superintendent Rajeev Mishra said that the accused was spotted in Guna’s Ruthiya area before he was killed
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 17, 2022 10:49 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar

Bhopal/Guna: A third accused in the firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district last week was killed on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Police superintendent Rajeev Mishra said that Chotu Pathan was spotted in Guna’s Ruthiya area before he was killed. “When a police team reached the spot to nab him, he ran into a forest. Police asked him to surrender but he started firing. He fired at least nine shots with a country-made pistol. In the firing, constable Vinod Dhakad was injured while a police vehicle was also damaged. Later, police retaliated and he [Pathan] was killed,” said Mishra.

Police earlier killed Naushad Mewati and Shehzad Mewati, the other two accused in the case, on Saturday. Four people have been arrested in the case while two are absconding. Police booked nine people after alleged poachers fired and allegedly killed three policemen in Guna’s Shahrok forest area on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP