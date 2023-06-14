Gwalior: Man objects to daughter’s relationship, hires shooters to kill boyfriend

A 23-year-old partner of a woman was allegedly killed by the woman’s father and uncle who had hired contract shooters as they were in an inter-caste relationship in Gwalior, said police.

The woman’s father, Bhushan Sharma, and maternal uncle, Pawan Tiwari, hired three shooters to kill Yash Singh Rathore, a resident of Ghasmandi in Gwalior, police said.

The three shooters, Abhishek Nadia, Sunny and Sagar Shukla, killed Yash on June 9 and police arrested them on Tuesday night.

“In the investigation, police found out that Bhushan Sharma was upset with relationship of his daughter with Yash as they belonged to different castes. He tried to solemnise his daughter’s marriage twice, but Yash showed photos of the couple to the family of the bridegroom and got the marriage cancelled. Now, Sharma yet again the fixed his daughter’s marriage on June 22 but this time around, he hatched a plan to kill Yash, who was trying to cancel the marriage for the third time,” said Rajesh Chandel, superintendent of police, Gwalior.

Yash was in a relationship with Bhushan’s daughter and due to inter-caste relationship, Bhushan objected, police added.

According to the investigating officer, the accused had initially planned to assault Yash and snatch his phone which had the pictures.

“They, however, changed the plan and decided to get him killed,” the officer said. Police said the shooters were paid ₹1 lakh to execute the crime.

Yash’s, Ramvaran Rathore alleged that Bhushan had tried to implicate his son in a false case of abduction.

“Earlier, Bhushan had tried to implicate my son in false case of abduction and when he failed, he got him killed. Not only Bhushan and Pawan, but his entire family is also involved in the murder”, he said.

All the shooters were arrested after scanning the CCTV footage. Police said they all had previous criminal records.

Police arrested Bhushan and three shooters under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The uncle, Pawan, continues to remain at large and the police will interrogate the woman too.

