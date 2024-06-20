Gwalior: Man, teen daughters charred to death after their house catches fire

A man and his two minor daughters were burnt alive after their three-storey house in Gwalior caught fire in the wee hours of Thursday, the police said. Representational image.

Vijay Gupta (48), a dry fruit shop owner, and his two daughters were stuck in the building after the fire spread on the ground floor in Kailashnagar area of Gwalior around 3am.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and Indian Air Force reached the spot to douse the fire, which took three hours to come under control.

Vijay’s wife Radhika had gone to her in-laws’ house in Morena with their son when the incident took place.

“On Wednesday night, all three went to sleep after having dinner. Late at night, flames were seen rising from the house. The father and both the daughters got trapped in the fire and could not escape. The neighbours informed the police, who rushed to the spot with the fire brigade, but the fire had spread too fast by then. The SDERF and Air Force were also called to the spot for rescue operations,” Gwalior superintendent of police Dharam Veer Yadav said.

The SDERF broke the wall of the second floor with a machine and took out Vijay while the daughters were taken out from third floor. All three were rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The police are investigating the matter to find out the exact cause of the fire. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.