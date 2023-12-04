Har booth par Modi’: BJP in Madhya Pradesh gears up for 2024 Lok Sabha elections after sweeping state pol

Following a sweeping victory in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the state wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now prepping for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. State BJP chief VD Sharma on Monday took a resolution to increase the vote share in all the booths, including the places that showed relatively under-par performance in the state elections, using the ‘har booth par Modi’ campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief VD Sharma(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Our resolution for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is 'PM Modi on every booth', where our motto will be to increase the vote share in the booths where we received fewer votes and secure victory in the booths that we lost," Sharma said at a press conference.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

With a thumping majority, the BJP retained the Madhya Pradesh assembly as the party won 163 out of 230 seats, leaving the Congress a distant second at 66.

The emphatic victory was led by incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who won for his Budhni constituency by a 1,04,974 vote margin. Meanwhile, former CM and Congress veteran Kamal Nath maintained his several decade-old stranglehold on Chhindwara even as the BJP retained power in the state with an emphatic win. He defeated his opponent by a margin of 25,837 votes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamal Nath on Monday met with Chouhan at his residence and assured him support for the development of the state. After the meeting, the state Congress chief said his party will study the recent defeat in the state.

“I have called a meeting of all the candidates of our party. We will do a study of our loss. I will also visit Delhi and meet Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge,” he told the reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON